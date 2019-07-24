New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,162,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 127,184 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. 926,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

