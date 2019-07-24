New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

