New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 32,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

