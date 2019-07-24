New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,282. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $220.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $2,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,028 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

