New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $800,000 in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,827,000 after acquiring an additional 292,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 934.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 166,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

PRAH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

