New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,437,000 after buying an additional 763,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,944,000 after buying an additional 741,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $69,995,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,731.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 377,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,367. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.