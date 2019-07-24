New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $222,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $677,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,962 shares of company stock worth $7,671,544. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.19. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

