New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. 136,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

