New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 47.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,293,000 after buying an additional 1,044,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $51,926,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $19,103,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $16,591,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after buying an additional 220,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OSK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 94,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,319. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

