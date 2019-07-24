Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Financial Contrast

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Neuronetics alerts:

81.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neuronetics and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -47.21% -1,385.60% -27.67% Soliton N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neuronetics and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Soliton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 189.24%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Soliton.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million 3.87 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -4.14 Soliton N/A N/A -$9.31 million N/A N/A

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Soliton on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.