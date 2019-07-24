Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NMX. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Nemaska Lithium stock opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. Nemaska Lithium has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.94.

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nemaska Lithium will post -0.0408163 EPS for the current year.

Nemaska Lithium Company Profile

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

