National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) is Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 816.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 198,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

NFG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 1,116,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.08. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $552.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.15 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

