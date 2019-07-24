Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,825 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.37. The company had a trading volume of 900,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,755. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

