Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Altria Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

NYSE MO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 1,328,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

