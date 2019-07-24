Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonetti & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 236,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 50,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $47.47.

