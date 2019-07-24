Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 9,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $9,629,000. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Avista by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Avista by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,473.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock worth $1,672,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.31). Avista had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

