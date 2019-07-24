Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,510 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 734,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

