Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 201,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock worth $1,237,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

