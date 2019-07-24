Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.52 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

