Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,374 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,639,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 14,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,061. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

