NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NC opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, insider David F. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $73,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.