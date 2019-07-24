Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.