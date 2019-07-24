Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 1,317 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. First American Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

