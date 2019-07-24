Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 209,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,408. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

