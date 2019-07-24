Mullen Group Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,908. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.36 million and a PE ratio of -29.16.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.6671459 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
