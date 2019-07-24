Mullen Group Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,908. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.36 million and a PE ratio of -29.16.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.6671459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

