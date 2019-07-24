MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.73 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

MSA stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,782. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.53. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $113.06.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $533,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $215,870.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,591,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.33.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

