MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. MRC Global posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other MRC Global news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $432,643.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 64,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MRC Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

