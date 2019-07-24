Motocoin (MOTO) Price Hits $0.0215

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Motocoin has a total market cap of $422,144.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00297731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01695343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ . The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

