Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0159

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $18,959.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00298215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01716127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00119494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 749,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

