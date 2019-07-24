Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,981 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 728,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $123,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

