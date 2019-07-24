Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

MTUM stock opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.73.

