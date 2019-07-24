Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $201,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 259,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 572.6% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.