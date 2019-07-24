Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $255.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

