Money Design Co. Ltd. Takes $325,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

