Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,657 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

