Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,901 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for 3.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of EPP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,501. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

