Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.90.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

