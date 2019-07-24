Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) vs. Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Financial Review

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Molecular Templates and Alder Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alder Biopharmaceuticals 1 3 8 0 2.58

Molecular Templates currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.21%. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.76%. Given Molecular Templates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molecular Templates and Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $13.28 million 19.85 -$30.29 million ($1.02) -7.03 Alder Biopharmaceuticals $1.62 million 545.33 -$296.43 million ($4.87) -2.17

Molecular Templates has higher revenue and earnings than Alder Biopharmaceuticals. Molecular Templates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alder Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Molecular Templates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -42.15% -9.14% -6.52% Alder Biopharmaceuticals N/A -189.56% -65.98%

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Alder Biopharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. It has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma. Molecular Templates, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a preclinical mAb that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 for migraine prevention; and Clazakizumab, a mAb inhibiting the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 that has completed two Phase 2b clinical trials. The company has strategic collaboration with CSL Limited for the development of clazakizumab as a therapeutic option for solid organ transplant rejection. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

