Mohawk Industries (MHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $2.81-2.91 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.81-2.91 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $109.35 and a 52 week high of $220.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $2,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,028. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

