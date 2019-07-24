Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mohawk Group an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWK shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MWK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,321. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

