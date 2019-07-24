Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (LON:MMIT) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.23 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.23 ($1.30), approximately 40,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.29).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.48.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.