Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 122.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,164. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $138.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

