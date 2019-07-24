Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $636,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $36,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET remained flat at $$14.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 770,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,471. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

