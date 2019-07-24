Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $246,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 6,007,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,898,000 after purchasing an additional 751,244 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,587,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 151,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. 96,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,288,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

