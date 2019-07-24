Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.33. 306,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.