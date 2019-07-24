Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schlumberger by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,854. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.