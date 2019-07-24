Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.97.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.05. 885,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,995,706. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

