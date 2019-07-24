MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading 4.4% Higher

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.27, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.