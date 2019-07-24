Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,139,000 after buying an additional 77,558 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

