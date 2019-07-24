Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.57. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 144,166 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

